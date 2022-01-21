In the world, almost 21 million cases of COVID were detected in a week

Most of the infected were recorded in the USA.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world in a week has come close to 21 million.

On average, about 3 million cases are detected on the planet per day, and on January 20, the World Health Organization immediately reported 3.77 million infected, which was a new maximum since the beginning of the pandemic.

The increase in mortality also resumed – 46.7 thousand deaths were registered in the world during the week, which was 15% higher than the figure of the previous seven days.

Free News has collected key statistics of the pandemic.

Morbidity Leaders

Most of the infected are still detected in the United States – 1.18 million cases of infection were registered there the day before, this is the second indicator for the entire time of the pandemic. About 2.6 thousand deaths per day are recorded daily in the country – only slightly less than the peak values of January 2021. France holds the second place in terms of morbidity – in recent days, more than 400 thousand cases are detected there per day. In terms of the total number of infected, the republic is about to become the fourth in the world, overtaking the UK, where the number of confirmed cases has decreased by about half since the beginning of January.

A sharp spike in the incidence occurred in India, where 317.5 thousand infected people were recorded the day before. Experts do not rule out that soon the maximum number of infected people per day, reached in May last year, may be exceeded in the country – 412.2 thousand.

For several days in a row, the maximum number of cases in Brazil is updated (the last one is 204.8 thousand new cases in one day), their peak values are recorded in Italy (228.1 thousand) and Germany (140.1 thousand).

The rise in morbidity caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain is observed in almost all regions of the planet, with the exception of southern Africa, where this variant was first identified. So, in South Africa, the number of detected cases has decreased by about four times since mid-December.

In Latin America, in addition to Brazil, the maximum daily increase in the number of cases was updated by Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Chile, that is, almost all major states.

The rate of infection is growing almost throughout Europe, the most noticeable increase was recorded in Portugal (52.5 thousand cases per day), Sweden (42.7 thousand), Switzerland (42.7 thousand) and Denmark (38.7 thousand). In Russia on Friday, it became known about 49.5 thousand new cases of infection in one day, which became a new peak value since the beginning of the pandemic.

Asia is still less affected by omicron, but the next maximum incidence was registered in Israel (71.8 thousand infected per day – seven times more than before). The rates of infection spread in Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Korea tend to peak, in the Philippines they increased 10 times in a month, and in Japan – by 80 at once.

On resort destinations

The next wave of the pandemic has not spared the states that are among the popular resort destinations. So, in the Dominican Republic, the maximum number of cases of infection detected per day was recorded – 7.4 thousand, which is three times more than the peak of a year ago. In Cuba, since the beginning of January, the incidence has increased tenfold, to 6.4 thousand infected daily.

In Turkey, the number of confirmed cases has stabilized at a record high for the country – more than 70 thousand per day, it has rushed to peak values both in Egypt and in the United Arab Emirates.

The incidence is at its maximum in Vietnam (over 17 thousand infected per day), it is growing rapidly in neighboring Thailand, but in Indonesia the situation remains calm, although the rate of infection has doubled over the past three days. In Sri Lanka, the number of detected cases is kept at a low level for the country – 600-700 per day.