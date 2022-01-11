India to allow pork imports from the U.S.

This was stated by American officials.

India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and its products, removing a long-standing barrier to trade in United States agricultural products, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday.

“India’s agreement to allow pork imports from the United States is great news for American producers and for Indian consumers,” Tai said in a statement.

Tom Vilsack said that Washington is working to ensure that the U.S. pig industry can start supplying products to India as soon as possible. He added that the deal was the culmination of a long-term search for access to the Indian market of American pork.

In 2020, the United States was the third largest pork producer in the world and the second largest exporter. In fiscal year 2021, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion worth of agricultural products to India.

Last September, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Joe Biden in Washington. They agreed to expand trade ties to strengthen relations between the countries.

India still insists on restoring its status under the Universal System of Preferences – the U.S. program that provides duty-free access to goods from developing countries, which expired at the end of 2020.