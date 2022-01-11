Indian authorities urged Apple to expand production in the country

The Indian delegation proposed to turn the country into a global base for the production and export of Apple products around the world.

The government of India has called on the American company Apple to expand the production of its products in the country as part of the state strategy “Make in India.”

As The Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources, at a meeting with Apple management, Indian representatives suggested that the company increase its production in India within 5-6 years and bring its annual volume to $50 billion. In this way, Apple can contribute to the development of the Indian electronics industry and the expansion of the product range of this industry. Moreover, the Indian delegation proposed to turn the country into a global base for the production and export of Apple products around the world.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Cabinet of Ministers participated in the meeting with the leadership of the Apple,” the sources said. “They called on the company to make greater use of India’s opportunities to increase its output, which will allow New Delhi to reduce imports and start producing [products] by Indian enterprises.”

At the meeting, the attention of Apple representatives was drawn to the latest initiatives of the Indian government to attract foreign partners to invest in local industry, including the upcoming decision to provide subsidies of $ 10 billion to foreign investors ready to launch semiconductor production in India.

Currently, most of Apple’s production is located in China, from where 95% of the products of this American company come to the world market. Although the production of some types of Apple products has already been established in India, its volumes do not compare with the level of production of the company’s enterprises on Chinese territory, The Economic Times notes.