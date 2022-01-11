Introduced a three-wheeled electric vehicle Spiritus, which can mine cryptocurrency

Canadian company Daymak has unveiled a prototype electric car Spiritus, which has two chips. The first is three wheels. The second is support for cryptocurrency mining.

Spiritus is equipped with on-board computers, and the miner Nebula is responsible for the extraction of digital coins. According to representatives of the automaker, the machine can mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other digital cryptocurrencies. Mining is performed during idle time and when the car is being recharged.

Aldo Baiocchi, founder of the company, notes that depending on the course, Spiritus can generate an income of $ 5-12 per day. The dashboard in the vehicle interior makes it possible to quickly carry out transactions related to cryptocurrency.

As for other characteristics, Spiritus can reach speeds of up to 137 km / h (up to 100 km / h in 1.8 seconds), and the range is 400 km. The car supports wireless charging, solar panels, air conditioning, speakers and an automatic piloting system.