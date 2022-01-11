Introduced a three-wheeled electric vehicle Spiritus, which can mine cryptocurrency

BY Alexandr Ivanov
30 Views

Canadian company Daymak has unveiled a prototype electric car Spiritus, which has two chips. The first is three wheels. The second is support for cryptocurrency mining.

Spiritus is equipped with on-board computers, and the miner Nebula is responsible for the extraction of digital coins. According to representatives of the automaker, the machine can mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other digital cryptocurrencies. Mining is performed during idle time and when the car is being recharged.

Aldo Baiocchi, founder of the company, notes that depending on the course, Spiritus can generate an income of $ 5-12 per day. The dashboard in the vehicle interior makes it possible to quickly carry out transactions related to cryptocurrency.

As for other characteristics, Spiritus can reach speeds of up to 137 km / h (up to 100 km / h in 1.8 seconds), and the range is 400 km. The car supports wireless charging, solar panels, air conditioning, speakers and an automatic piloting system.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send