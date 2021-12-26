iPhone 15 Pro may lose a physical SIM card slot

According to sketchy rumors circulated by the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone, Apple’s 2023 smartphones will not have a physical SIM card slot.

The fact is that the latest iPhones have a separate nano-SIM card slot and also support digital eSIM. But in the future, the manufacturer may completely switch to virtual cards. The only caveat is that the report only refers to the older models of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The source says the smartphones will receive two eSIMs each, ensuring that the Dual-SIM function remains available. Dual-SIM allows you to have two lines of service on one iPhone, which is useful for purchasing data-only plans when traveling abroad or having personal and business lines on one iPhone.

By the way, eliminating the physical SIM card slot could improve the water resistance of the device.

But given that the iPhone 15 Pro models are still two years away from release, these rumors should be treated with some skepticism until confirmed by other sources. Plus, Blog do iPhone is not a well-established source of Apple rumors.