Iran has declared its readiness to negotiate with the United States for the sake of an agreement on a nuclear deal

Tehran can enter into direct negotiations with Washington if it is necessary to reach a good agreement on the nuclear deal. This was stated on Monday by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

“If during the negotiation process we reach a situation in which we need to talk to the Americans in order to reach a good agreement at a high level, we will not give up,” he said. At the same time, the diplomat stressed that “information about the presence of direct negotiations with the United States at the moment does not correspond to reality.” The politician’s speech was broadcast by the state television of Iran.

According to Amir Abdollahian, “the American side has informed Tehran in various ways that it wants direct talks with Iran.” “Now we are conducting our negotiations with the 4+1 group [Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany],” he added.

On January 3, the eighth round of negotiations resumed in Vienna after the New Year break in order to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program in its original form and return the United States to this multilateral agreement. Following the meeting of the Joint Commission of Iran and the “Five” (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France) on December 27, 2021, the parties agreed to accelerate the process of working on the draft agreement. It is assumed that the eighth round may be the last, the negotiators are determined to try to complete the work in February.