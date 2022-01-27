Is Putin alive? Results of the facial recognition program

In recent years, facial recognition technologies, whether we want it or not, are entering our lives. City surveillance cameras, cameras in the subway and elsewhere are gradually being connected to these systems. Technologies of total surveillance of the population are becoming a reality of our lives. What was previously possible only in fantasy novels is becoming a reality of our days. But facial recognition can be double-edged, at least in the Russian Federation. Not only the state can monitor us, but we can also use facial recognition programs to verify the identity of someone or those who are being passed off to us as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Let’s take a fairly simple and easy-to-use facial recognition program hosted on the web in open access. Upload a picture from the device. We get the result of the check. Then there will be a lot of photos.

We take footage from Vitaly Mansky’s recently released documentary “Putin’s Witnesses.” The film tells about the beginning of Putin’s rule and dates back to the early 2000s. Let’s compare a frame from this film with a photo of “Putin’s” trip to Crimea in March 2019.

The result of the check: the two photos are not identical and belong to different people. On the right is Putin, and on the left an unknown person who visited Crimea.

Let’s compare a photo of Putin at the inauguration in 2000 and a certain citizen meeting with Trump in Helsinki in July 2018.

The result of the check: two portraits belong to different people. On the left, Putin in 2000, on the right, it is unknown who.

And here is a photo of a fishing enthusiast in the company of Shoigu and Medvedev in July 2013. Let’s compare him with “Putin” from Crimea in March 2019.

Result: two photos are not identical to each other and belong to different people. Both on the right and on the left are only actors playing Putin. We have already compared the “Putin” from Crimea with the real Putin, now let’s compare the fisherman with Putin without quotes at the inauguration of 2004.

As you can see, these are different people. Putin at the inauguration of 2000, 2004 and in Mansky’s film are identical to each other.

But the lover of amphorae together with Shoigu, August 2011. Let’s compare him with a fisherman.

Photos of different people. What a narrow specialization the actors playing Putin have, one for diving, another for fishing, however, the division of labor!

When did Putin’s replacement with doubles take place? Let’s try to determine, at least approximately. Let’s take a photo of Putin from 1998, when he was appointed director of the FSB and compare it with photos from different inaugurations. Here is a comparison with the inauguration of 2000.

It’s Him! Putin is real both there and there. We are watching the inauguration of 2004.

Putin is also real! And here is 2012.

And here is a double. Well, in order not to get up once again, let’s look at the inauguration for 2018.

In 2018. as you can see, it is also a double. Let’s try to break through the years until 2012. We are looking at 2007. Putin is still real.

We are looking at 2008. It also seems that he, Putin, is original.

Well, here is a photo from 2009. The real Putin has been replaced by an actor (actors).

Here is 2010. Also not the original.

Well, a few more comparisons, 2011. Also a double.

Of course, the program does not have 100% confidence in recognition and, if there is a high-quality make-up in the doubles, it can show that the double and the original are one person.

The topic of replacing Putin with doppelgangers has been raised on the Internet for a very long time, but until recently, ears, skull shapes, eye sections, voices, etc. were compared, but available face recognition programs appeared on the network relatively recently, they are rapidly improving and, with greater visibility, naturally complement traditional methods of identifying doppelgangers.

Paying tribute to traditional methods, let’s compare Putin’s ears in different years. Let’s take a photo of the original Putin from the 90s and a photo at the Victory Day parade in 2019. Below is a photo of Putin in the late 90s.

And this is “Putin” on May 09, 2019.

Let’s look at their ears up close:

We will not consider the lobe, it may sag from age, but that’s all the rest…With a close comparison, even a non-specialist can clearly see that the shape of the ears is different.

The difference became even more noticeable, especially striking is the difference not so much in the pattern of the ear cartilages, as the proportions of the auricles themselves, the real Putin had a rounded ear, and the double was very elongated. But the ears are like fingerprints, their shape, proportions and pattern of cartilage remain unchanged throughout life. Well, the control, let’s compare 2 photos in the profile with our program:

The result is negative. Different people.

So what if there are doubles instead of Putin, some may say, what’s the difference? But the fact is that this is not just a funny show of doppelgangers, this is a serious crime, this is Article 278 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, forcible seizure and retention of power, imprisonment from 12 to 20 years. “The Constitution states that the bearer of sovereignty and the only source of power in the Russian Federation is its multinational people… The seizure or retention of power is carried out in violation of the Constitution. Any unconstitutional way of coming to power and retaining it is illegal.”

Putin’s fate is reliably unknown, he simply disappeared around 2008, and his murder is not excluded. Replacing the real Putin with doppelgangers, putting these doppelgangers up for presidential elections, showing some actors disguised as him instead of President Putin, is nothing but a coup d’etat.

Moreover, you need to understand that this whole scam with Putin’s doppelgangers is exclusively for internal use; this show is not for other states, but for the people of Russia. Any more or less decent state intelligence service has DNA portraits of leaders of countries of interest to it. During state visits, meetings and summits, especially on the territory of your country, you can collect samples of the genetic material of invited politicians. Any person leaves behind a trail of particles of skin, hair, etc., collect them, conduct a DNA analysis and compare it with an analysis, let’s say several years ago to establish an identity, a matter of technique. And of course, the special services also have facial recognition systems at their disposal.

And to replace the president with duplicates means to give into the hands of foreign states excellent material for blackmailing those who carried out this substitution. It turns out that the West, the same U.S. Department of State, began to develop the topic of doubles Putin, at any moment they can cause an acute political crisis and a change of power in Russia, but they do not do this, so they benefit from the so-called Putin regime and its policy, and they tell us about some new cold war, irreconcilable confrontation, really, it’s ridiculous.