Israeli researchers create a self-healing nanocrystal

A group of researchers from the Israel Institute of Technology Technion discovered a new property of perovskite crystals, which in the future will allow the creation of self-healing electronic devices.

The research team led by Professor Yonadawa Bekenstein specializes in the synthesis of nanocrystals – the smallest elementary stable particles currently discovered. Scientists using an electron microscope made holes in them, which, appearing on the surface of the nanoparticles, then quickly moved to their internal parts. Thus, after a while, the crystal surface turned out to be intact.

After this discovery, the researchers placed organic molecules on the surface of the particles. After removing the organic layer after a while, they found that the crystal did not pull the holes inward, but, as it were, “pushed” them out.

“There are all sorts of defects that affect the functionality of the materials, and in this case it was the most serious defect – the hole: some of the material was simply missing. We found that the perovskite crystal can return to its original, “healthy” state if we make the hole pushed out, “Bekenstein said.

According to Technion employees, in addition to its high efficiency, perovskite has another important advantage – it is quite easy to make it from a cheap solution, while silicon conductors must be crystallized at high temperatures, spending a lot of energy.

“The structure of halogen perovskite materials is considered soft. Conventional semiconductors like silicon, on the other hand, are much harder: if you make a hole in it, it stays in the same position. The relative softness of perovskites makes self-healing possible, ”the scientists said.

Scientists believe that perovskites will become part of a new technology used to make solar cells, and possibly electronics and electro-optics, capable of self-repairing themselves. In addition, the materials will come in handy in space, where it is difficult to replace damaged parts.