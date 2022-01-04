Israeli scientists have taught goldfish to ride on land

A group of scientists in Israel built a Fish Operated Vehicle (FOV) and taught six goldfish how to drive and ride it on land. Pisces learned to navigate in the direction of a target in a room measuring three by four meters.

“This study proves that fish can steer vehicles and use simple navigation strategies to accomplish a task,” wrote researchers at Ben Gurion University in Negev, Israel.

The FOV consists of a plexiglass aquarium equipped with four motorized wheels, a camera to track fish movements, a computer, and technology to locate the vehicle. FOV speed is approximately 1.5 km/h.

“The vehicle is designed in such a way that the position of the fish drives the wheels. The reaction of the vehicle to the position of the fish allowed it to move, ”the scientists said.

Such a device can be assembled at home by yourself – the researchers have published detailed instructions.