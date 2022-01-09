It became known about the possible release of a budget version of the iPhone

In the spring of 2022, Apple will introduce a new version of the budget iPhone SE.

Apple is preparing to introduce a budget iPhone SE, analyst Mark Gurman told Bloomberg about the release of the new version.

According to the expert, the new version will be shown in the spring of 2022 at a virtual presentation. The model will run on a new processor, most likely A15 from the iPhone 13, and support 5G. The design of the gadget will copy the existing iPhone 8, the Gourmet said. Apple may also introduce a 27-inch iMac and Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.