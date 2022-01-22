It became known about Xi Jinping’s request to Putin about Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping could have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Beijing Olympics scheduled for the winter of 2022. Bloomberg writes about the request in this regard, citing a Beijing diplomat.

According to him, the Chinese leader is seeking to strengthen his authority within the country on the eve of a possible third term in office, and the crisis in Europe is the last thing he needs.

In this regard, as it became known, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of observing the traditional UN resolution on the truce, which should begin a week before the Olympic Games and end a week after the Paralympic Games – this year from January 28 to March 20.

The agency, citing military analysts, indicates that by the time the truce ends, a thaw will begin in Ukraine, which should prevent a rapid “Russian invasion.”