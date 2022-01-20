It turned out where the galaxies get “fuel” for new stars and planets

An astronomer has discovered reservoirs of gas that surround galaxies. Thanks to them, new stars and planetary systems are formed.

Most galaxies, including the Milky Way, grow by accumulating new material and turning it into stars. However, where it comes from and how it gets into galaxies to create stars remained unknown.

In a recently published study, Arizona State University astronomer Sanchaieta Bortakur has discovered reservoirs of “fuel” surrounding galaxies and figured out how it can get into them to form new stars and planetary systems. Her research is published in the Astrophysical Journal of the American Astronomical Society.

Previous star formation research has suggested that some galaxies produce more stars than their star-forming gas reserves allow. So Bortakur suggested that the new gas must come into the galaxies from the outside and thus support the formation of new stars and planets.

To locate the origin of the gas, Bortacour used a statistical technique known as cross-correlation (to measure the relationship between two quantities) and data from two publicly available astronomical catalogues: the Arecibo ALFALFA survey and the Hubble Space Telescope HST/COS survey. With this data, she was able to quantify how gas-rich galaxies are related to the clouds seen in the intergalactic medium.

As her next steps, she hopes to determine the paths these gas clouds can take to reach the inner regions of galaxies where stars are forming.