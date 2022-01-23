It turns out that cigarette smoke can transmit coronavirus

A recent study by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) suggests that cigarette smoke exhaled by a person infected with Covid-19 can carry viral particles up to eight meters away, even outdoors.

According to scientists, the possibility of transmitting the virus through cigarette smoke is explained, in particular, by the size of saliva droplets, which are so small in smoke that they can stagnate in the air, and with them SARS-CoV-2 particles.

“The infectivity and replication time of omicron make it one of the most infectious viruses known to mankind. Air, aerosols and particles are its transport mechanism, and closed spaces are the best place for infection,” said Spanish researcher Gorka Orive.

As a result of the study, Separ scientists are calling for a ban on outdoor smoking and vaping, in addition to the sanitary measures already in place. They see this as an opportunity to strengthen the anti-tobacco law and encourage Spaniards to stop smoking.