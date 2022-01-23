It turns out that cigarette smoke can transmit coronavirus

BY Alexandr Ivanov
43 Views

A recent study by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ) suggests that cigarette smoke exhaled by a person infected with Covid-19 can carry viral particles up to eight meters away, even outdoors.

According to scientists, the possibility of transmitting the virus through cigarette smoke is explained, in particular, by the size of saliva droplets, which are so small in smoke that they can stagnate in the air, and with them SARS-CoV-2 particles.

“The infectivity and replication time of omicron make it one of the most infectious viruses known to mankind. Air, aerosols and particles are its transport mechanism, and closed spaces are the best place for infection,” said Spanish researcher Gorka Orive.

As a result of the study, Separ scientists are calling for a ban on outdoor smoking and vaping, in addition to the sanitary measures already in place. They see this as an opportunity to strengthen the anti-tobacco law and encourage Spaniards to stop smoking.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send