Jabra Elite 4 Active – IP57 TWS Earbuds

Jabra has introduced a new model of TWS headphones a few months after the Jabra Elite 3 premiered. It’s called the Jabra Elite 4 Active.

The novelty has received 6-mm emitters with a frequency range from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. It supports the Qualcomm aptX codec and boasts a transparency mode called HearThrough.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active is configured using Jabra Sound + software. Spotify Tap is a one-touch function for

On a full charge of the accumulators built into each independent module, the headphones can work for 7 hours. The case, which charges in 3 hours, extends the battery life up to 28 hours.

Jabra Elite 4 Active presented in the UK. The manufacturer’s recommended headphone cost was £ 120 or $ 160. Available in blue, mint and black.