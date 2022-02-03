Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop the Great Wall of China

Chinese actor Jackie Chan became the guest of honor of the Winter Olympic Games torch relay.

The famous Chinese actor Jackie Chan carries the Olympic torch atop the Great Wall of China. On Thursday, February 3, Reuters reports.

The Hollywood action star, originally from Hong Kong, became one of the honored guests of the second day of the transfer of the flame of the 2022 Winter Games. During the ceremony, he was welcomed by all Chinese Olympic medalists. The relay stage was held at one of the most visited sites of the architectural monument “Badaling,” 70 kilometers north of the capital of the People’s Republic of China.

“I woke up at 4 in the morning. This is my fourth Olympiad. I am very happy. I’m also cold!” said the 67-year-old actor after jogging along the wall. It is noted that the air temperature during the event was minus 11 degrees Celsius.

It is known that in the official press release of the relay, Jackie Chan was listed under his Chinese name Chen Gangsheng. The Hong Kong actor took part in the transfer of the flame before the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008.