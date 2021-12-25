James Webb Space Telescope successfully launched into orbit

NASA’s space telescope, named after its former head James Webb, launched on Christmas Night from French Guiana.

The $10 billion space observatory has already successfully separated from the Ariane-5 launch vehicle and is on its way to its orbit – at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth: four times farther than the Moon. This will take a month and another five – for deployment and various technical procedures before the telescope begins to receive and transmit information.

“Webb” weighs more than 6 tons with a size of about 20 by 14 meters. At the launch, the telescope’s main mirror, 6.5 meters in diameter, and the sun visor were folded in origami style to fit into the nose cone of the rocket. If all goes well, three days after the launch, the visor will be deployed, which is vital for maintaining the mirror and infrared detectors sensitive to heat in working condition. It will take at least five days to open and fix it. Then the gilded mirror segments should open – after about 12 days of flight.

The telescope was created in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies, thousands of people from 29 countries have worked on the project since the 1990s. Technical problems at the last minute delayed the launch for almost a week, and then the weather with gusty winds forced it to be postponed for Christmas. The launch controllers were dressed in festive Santa Claus hats, but the audience at the spaceport in French Guiana gathered because of the holiday and the pandemic – less than expected.

The new telescope is named after James Webb, who headed NASA in 1961 – 1968. The device will continue the research carried out by its predecessor, the Hubble telescope, but will work in the infrared range and therefore will be able to look even further into the past of the Universe for 13.7 billion years, that is, at the time of 200 – 100 million years after the so-called Big Bang that formed our world.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson called the James Webb telescope a time machine that will provide “a better understanding of our universe and our place in it.”

“We’re going to discover incredible things that we could never have imagined,” Nelson said after the launch, speaking at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But he warned: “There are countless things that should work, and they should work perfectly… We know that there is a huge risk behind great joy.”

Astronomers all over the world were looking forward to when the Webb would finally go into space. “Today we have delivered a Christmas gift to humanity,” said Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, adding, “This is too exciting a moment. I wouldn’t be able to do launches every single day: it wouldn’t be good for my health!”.

The launch went flawlessly, and scientists and engineers hugged each other while shouting: “Let’s go, Webb!”. The cameras on the upper stage of the launch vehicle allowed one last look at the telescope before it went to a distant orbit.

Astronaut Steven Hawley said that he worries about Webb even more than for Hubble, which he personally sent into orbit from the cargo compartment of the space shuttle Discovery in 1990: Webb will be too far away for repairs, unlike Hubble, to which the shuttles have repeatedly flown. Today, NASA is focusing on the 10-year life of the new telescope, but engineers deliberately made its fuel tank available for refueling so that when the appropriate technologies appear, the telescope could be visited and serviced.

Former astronaut Hawley, now professor emeritus at the University of Kansas, said: “When we launched Hubble, I would never have believed that it would still be working almost 32 years later.., I hope that in 32 years we will be able to say the same about Webb.