BY Ivan Maltsev
Japan and the United States held joint exercises with the participation of nuclear aircraft carriers

They took place on January 17-22 south of Okinawa.

Major joint exercises of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. Navy took place on January 17-22 south of Okinawa. This was announced on Sunday by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

It is noted that 10 ships, including the nuclear aircraft carriers Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln, took part in the exercises from the American side. The Japanese side was represented by a Hyuga-class helicopter carrier.

According to the Japanese NHK TV channel, the exercises were designed to emphasize the cohesion of the actions of Japan and the United States in the region against the background of China’s growing activity at sea.

