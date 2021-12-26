Japan and the United States intend to start cooperation against ransomware viruses

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, Tokyo and Washington will transmit and jointly analyze information about the cyberattacks committed.

The governments of Japan and the United States plan to start cooperation in the fight against ransomware viruses. This was reported on Sunday by the Yomiuri newspaper, citing sources.

It is expected that Tokyo and Washington will transmit and jointly analyze information about the cyberattacks committed. In addition, the authorities of the two countries will identify the hackers and develop appropriate countermeasures. Finally, Japan and the United States will increase the resilience of local businesses to the actions of intruders on the network.

According to Yomiuri, a cooperation agreement can be concluded at the talks of the Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministries of Japan and the United States, which are scheduled to be held on January 7 in an online format.

In Japan, more than 4 thousand attempts of illegal penetration into various computer networks and systems are recorded annually. In particular, large electrical corporations NEC and Mitsubishi Electric have become victims of intruders in recent years.