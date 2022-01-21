Japan and the USA decided to create an economic version of the “2+2” format

According to the Yomiuri newspaper, one of the main topics of discussion in this format will be countering China’s economic policy.

The governments of Japan and the United States decided to initiate negotiations in the “two plus two” format with the participation of ministers responsible for the spheres of economy and foreign policy. Kyodo news agency reported this on Friday, citing sources.

One of the main topics of discussion in this format will be countering China’s economic policy, the Yomiuri newspaper informed. It is expected that the relevant decision will be officially announced following the talks scheduled for January 21 between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Currently, Tokyo and Washington regularly interact in the “two plus two” format with the participation of the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries. The new scheme will be aimed at developing a joint policy in the field of international investment and economic security. From Japan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry will participate in it, from the United States – the Secretary of State and the Minister of Trade. The first meeting is expected this year.

One of the main topics of discussion, according to Yomiuri, will be joint investments by the United States and Japan in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, aimed at countering the active promotion of companies from China there. It is also planned to strengthen measures to curb the leakage of the latest technologies into the PRC, including those with military applications.