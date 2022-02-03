Japan expressed readiness to continue to cooperate with the United States on the situation around Ukraine

Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno reiterated that the country consistently “supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

The Japanese government supports diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine, but does not rule out the possibility of a deterioration of the situation. This was stated at a regular press conference on Thursday by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno, responding to a request to comment on the U.S. decision to transfer troops to Eastern Europe.

“There is a situation of growing tension on the border of Ukraine that requires full vigilance due to Russia’s build-up of its military presence. And although the diplomatic efforts of the countries concerned continue to be made now, we are aware that there is a possibility of a sharp change in the situation in the future,” Matsuno said. He recalled that during the recent teleconference talks between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue “close cooperation aimed at preventing Russia’s invasion [of Ukraine].”

The Secretary General of the Japanese government reiterated that Japan consistently “supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and stressed that Japan will continue close cooperation with the international community on the situation around Ukraine, primarily with the G7 countries. The Pentagon announced on Wednesday its intention to soon transfer about 1,000 American troops from Germany to Romania, as well as a total of 2,000 more from the United States to Germany and Poland.