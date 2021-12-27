Japan has built a giant robot Gundam from anime

The design and dimensions of the Gundam robot are exactly the same as how the character looked in the 1979 animated picture. This is reported by the CRAFTA Krafta YouTube channel.

Technically, this is not a “robot”, but a mobile suit, a kind of mechanized humanoid weapon that requires a pilot to operate. But, nevertheless, it became a real treat for fans of anime and Japanese pop culture in Alsa or in the Fukuoka area.

As a concept for the robot, they took a “character” from the anime saga released in 1979 – a robot model RX-9 3FF ν (Nu) Gundam, version v (Nu) Gundam. In Mobile it was piloted by Amuro Ray.

The creation of the new Gundam was overseen by none other than Yoshiyuki Tomino, the father of the Mobile Suit Gundam saga. But the result is a modified version of the original Nu Gundam model, the biggest change being the disappearance of the “wing” formed by elements known as “funnels”, which in the film could be detached from the Gundam and used by the pilot as a stand-alone weapon.

The replacement of the “wing” is related to the design of the giant version in real dimensions (the height is exactly 24.8 meters). If they were using the original design, it would be difficult for Gundam to stand upright.