Japan intends to resolve the issue of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine together with the United States

The Japanese government will work closely with the United States to resolve the issue of sanctions against Russia in the event of a military conflict on the territory of Ukraine, but it does not intend to talk about the specific content of such measures yet. This was stated on Monday at a press conference in Tokyo by Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno.

“Tensions are rising, unpredictability persists,” he replied to a question about the situation around Ukraine. – There is a possibility of sharp turns.”

“We will closely coordinate our position with the United States when deciding what strong actions can be carried out,” Matsuno said, referring to the topic of sanctions. “However, for now I would like to refrain from speculating about the specific content of such measures.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has repeatedly stated that Tokyo, in connection with the situation around Ukraine, will act in line with the general policy of the Group of Seven.