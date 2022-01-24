Japan is considering the need to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev


The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it was “considering the approach of the U.S. and other states to this issue.”

The Japanese government is studying the need to evacuate its citizens, including embassy staff, from the territory of Ukraine. This was reported on Monday by the Kyodo news agency, citing sources.

“We are considering the approach of the U.S. authorities and other states to this issue,” the agency’s source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State prescribed the families of employees of the American embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine, and also allowed part of the staff of the diplomatic mission to do so voluntarily.

