Japan is developing a coronavirus vaccine that gives lifelong immunity

Scientists have taken the smallpox vaccine as a basis.

A group of Japanese scientists from the Tokyo Institute of Medical Sciences is developing a coronavirus vaccine that would be able to protect the human body throughout life. As The Japan Times reported, clinical trials of the drug may begin approximately in 2023.

Specialists led by Professor Mitinori Kohara took as a basis the smallpox vaccine developed in the 18th century by the British physician Edward Jenner. It contained the cowpox virus, which was harmless to humans, and eventually helped humanity overcome the deadly disease.

The idea of Japanese scientists is to create a recombinant smallpox vaccine virus containing a spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. In their opinion, such an approach can lead to the development of lifelong cellular immunity from coronavirus.

Experiments on mice using recombinant smallpox vaccine virus encoding the avian influenza gene showed high levels of antibodies that persisted for more than 20 months. At the same time, all vaccinated mice that were infected with avian flu 20 months later were able to survive. “I have worked on various vaccine technologies, such as adenovirus and RNA vaccines, but drugs using the smallpox vaccine virus vector are the most powerful of all,” Kohara said in an interview with The Japan Times. At the same time, this type of vaccine, in his opinion, has small side effects and does not need special methods of transportation and storage.

Japanese drug manufacturer Nobelpharma, according to preliminary data, is going to conduct the first and second phases of clinical trials of the Kohara vaccine in the first half of 2023. The study is expected to involve 150-200 people, including those who have had COVID and those who have been vaccinated. According to Kohara, if the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine are confirmed, the final phase of clinical trials will begin immediately after that, and it will be possible to bring the drug to the market with proper financing of the project no earlier than 2024.