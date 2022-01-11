Japan said that the DPRK launched a ballistic missile

This is the second launch in the last few days.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched what could be a ballistic missile, the Japanese Coast Guard said. This is the second launch in the last few days. Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un called on the North Korean military for further achievements.

South Korea confirmed the launch of an “unidentified projectile,” but did not provide additional information.

Last week, North Korea said it had launched a “hypersonic missile” that Pyongyang said had successfully hit the target.

The tests by North Korea, which has nuclear weapons, underlined Leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s promise to strengthen the army to counteract the unstable international situation amid stalled negotiations with South Korea and the United States.