Japan to send astronauts to the moon after 2025

The Japanese government is set to land its astronauts on the lunar surface in the second half of this decade.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country is going to land its astronauts on the moon as part of a broader program of activities in the region and on the surface of the Earth’s satellite. It will be held jointly with the United States.

The program assumes that the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will recruit astronauts in December 2021, which will last until March 4, 2022.

Now there are only seven Japanese astronauts: the average age of the group members is 52 years. From the current composition of astronauts, only two people will remain, and the remaining five will retire.

In 2019, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States presented a draft program for the exploration and development of the Moon – Artemis.

The third stage of this program involves the landing of astronauts on the surface of the satellite, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in the second half of the 2020s.

Earlier in August 2021, Japanese engineers unveiled a new type of rocket engine that will help explore deep space. It has become lighter and more powerful. The new engine can create a useful explosion by combining fuel and oxygen. The team said the development could be “a big step forward in space travel.”