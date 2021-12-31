Japanese scientists come up with the idea of destroying insect pests with a laser weapon with AI

Japanese researchers are developing new technology to combat flying insects. They harm agriculture and scientists decided to destroy them with a laser.

The National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) has developed a method that predicts the flight path of pests. This will help determine the three-dimensional position of flying pests from images obtained from special cameras and predict their movement.

In Japan, they believe that the result of the study will be useful in the development of a new insect control system. They were offered to irradiate them with a powerful laser. The system can provide better pest control and reduce agrochemical abuse.

So far, the researchers do not have any prototype, but it is assumed that it will be a laser installation and tests will be carried out as early as next year. The principle of insect control is quite simple: a stereoscopic camera will detect them, and an AI-based system will predict the flight path of pests and shoot them down with a laser pulse.

As experimental insects, scientists will use individuals of the Asian cotton bollworm or cornflyworm. These insects actively harm crops in Japan. According to the authorities, up to 16% of raw materials for making food are lost due to pests.