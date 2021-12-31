Japanese scientists create COVID-19 vaccine that will give lifelong immunity

Researchers in Tokyo are working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that will provide lifelong protection against infection. As noted by The Japan Times, this will change the course of the pandemic.

Researchers at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Health Sciences are working on a COVID-19 vaccine. It not only provides lifelong immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but can also be transported at room temperature.

Due to a decrease in the level of antibodies in recipients, revaccination is required. If scientists develop a vaccine that gives lifelong immunity, it will save lives and save millions of dollars. According to statistics, more than 270 million people have become infected with COVID-19, and the disease has claimed the lives of more than 5 million people worldwide.

Japanese scientists led by Michinori Kohara are working on her creation of just such a drug. In their development, they rely on another successful vaccine – smallpox. The team uses a strain of vaccinia virus that does not cause disease, but replaces some of its protein components with components from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

Although recombination of a spike protein with a different delivery mechanism is a fairly common strategy in vaccine development today, Kohara is confident that his drug will not only deliver powerful neutralizing antibodies in a single dose, but also induce strong cellular immunity that provides long-term protection. In addition, it can be stored and transported at room temperature, which at times will provide vaccination in third world countries.