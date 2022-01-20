Japanese scientists have stated that the risk of severe COVID for smokers is 1.5-2 times higher

Specialists of the National Research Center for International Health of the country noted that smoking affects the heart and lungs, and also leads to the emergence of chronic diseases.

Employees of the National Research Center for International Health of Japan found that the risk of severe consequences of infection with a new coronavirus requiring connection to a ventilator was 1.51 times higher in men with a history of smoking and 1.94 times higher in women with a similar history. This was reported on Thursday by NHK.

The researchers analyzed the data of about 17.6 thousand infected people aged 20 to 80 years who were hospitalized in Japan until February 2021.

According to Japanese experts, smoking affects the heart and lungs, and also leads to the occurrence of chronic diseases, and therefore smokers are more vulnerable to the severe consequences of infection.