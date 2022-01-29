Jason Momoa will play the villain in the new “Fast and Furious”

BY Oleg Ceban
Jason Momoa

It seems that after the divorce, Jason Momoa’s career took off. The actor will play in the movie “Fast and Furious 10”. His participation was confirmed by the Twitter account of the series.

Sources of the publication report that the actor is being considered for the role of one of the villains. And although the details of the plot have not yet been disclosed, it is already known that Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and possibly Charlize Theron will take part in the film.

The premiere is scheduled for May 2023. The picture should be the penultimate in the franchise.

