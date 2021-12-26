Joe and Jill Biden congratulated the residents of the United States on Christmas

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden congratulated the residents of the United States on Christmas. This congratulation was published on Sunday by the White House press service.

“In these joyful days, we are inspired by countless Americans who remind us of what we consider sacred, what unites us and overcomes the distances, time and even the limitations caused by the pandemic: faith, family and friendship; love of art, learning and nature; gratitude, service and community; unity and peace. These are gifts from the heart,” reads the congratulation on behalf of the presidential couple.

Joe and Jill Biden thanked “those who heal, comfort, teach, protect, serve in big and small”:

“You show that you can get a lot as a sign of appreciation and gratitude for the time and goodwill that we share, taking care of each other. Again and again you show how valuable the differences between us are, and how infinite our similarities are.”

The President and his wife said that they pray for the U.S. military and their families, and also thank them for their service and self-sacrifice.

Joe and Jill Biden also recalled the victims of the pandemic: “We remember in our prayers all those of you who lost loved ones during this pandemic, and who are celebrating Christmas with the bitterness of loss.”

“Celebrating our first Christmas in the White House, we look at the world through the eyes of a Baby born on this day – a look of hope and love, peace and joy, light that shines in each of us. These sacred days are another reminder that we are a great country because we are a good people. We are infinitely grateful and grateful for the opportunity to serve you as president and First Lady,” reads the congratulatory message on behalf of the U.S. leader and his wife.