Joe Biden acknowledged the need to reduce the pace of price growth

In December, the consumer price growth index reached a record level for almost 40 years – 7%.

President Joe Biden acknowledged that his administration needs to do “additional work” in the economic sphere, because “price growth is still too high,” even though, as the president said, some progress has been made in slowing inflation.

The statement of the head of state was published by the White House press service after the Labor Department released statistics on December inflation on Thursday. According to the latest data, in the last month of 2021, consumer prices in the United States rose sharply, leading to the largest annual increase in inflation in almost four decades.

“We are making progress in slowing down the pace of price growth. At the same time, this report highlights that we still have a lot to do, as price increases are still too high and lead to a reduction in family budgets,” Biden said.

Over the 12 months of 2021, the consumer price index increased by 7%. This was the biggest year-on-year increase in inflation since June 1982. In November, the annual consumer price growth index rose by 6.8%.

The report of the Ministry of Labor, published on Wednesday, followed the report on the level of employment, released last Friday, according to which in December the American labor market reached the maximum level of employment or is close to it.

White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Wednesday afternoon that the rise in inflation is due to “unforeseen” problems that have arisen in supply chains.

“We are faced with a number of unforeseen results,” Deese said at a press briefing at the White House. According to him, inflation has become a “global phenomenon” provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic and related problems in supply chains.

Deese stressed that the Biden administration plans to take additional steps this month to try to fix the problems that arise with regard to unloading American ports. He added that most economists expect prices to decline during 2022.