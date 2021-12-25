Joe Biden’s nephew divorced after two months of marriage

Cuffe Biden Owens proposed marriage to Meghan King four weeks after meeting.

The nephew of U.S. President Joe Biden, Cuffe Biden Owens, divorced his wife two months after the marriage. This is reported by Page Six.

Owens started chatting with the star of the TV show Meghan King on a dating site. According to King, they actively corresponded for two or three days, and then had a five-hour phone conversation. At the end of the conversation, Owens bought tickets and flew to his future wife eight hours later.

Within a week, the couple got to know each other’s families and began planning a future together. In September, they talked about their relationship on Instagram, and on October 11 they announced their engagement. From the moment of the beginning of the relationship to the marriage proposal, about four weeks have passed.

King and Owens were married at his childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in October in the presence of the president and First Lady Jill Biden. Owens’ mother Valerie Biden Owens is Joe Biden’s younger sister and his adviser.

In December, a few months after the ceremony, the couple announced their separation to friends. Representatives of King and Owens have not commented on the divorce.