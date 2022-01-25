John Lennon’s son’s personal belongings will be sold at auction in the USA in the form of NFT

As noted in the press service, the items presented include notes to Hey Jude and three guitars presented to Julian by his father.

The personal collection of Julian Lennon, the son of The Beatles soloist John Lennon, will be sold at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills (California). The auction will be held on February 7, according to a statement published on the auction website.

“Julien’s Auctions <…> has the honor to announce the offer of six exclusive NFTs from Julian Lennon, representing iconic items from his personal collection,” the statement reads.

As noted in the press service, the items presented include notes to the song Hey Jude, written by Paul McCartney for Julian to console him in connection with his parents’ divorce. In addition, this collection includes an original Afghan coat and a black raincoat worn by John Lennon when he starred in two different films.

Three guitars personally donated to Julian by his father will also be auctioned, the statement said.