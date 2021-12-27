Johnny Depp got into a new scandal because of correspondence about his ex-wife

Actor Johnny Depp in correspondence with Paul Bettany discussed how best to get rid of Amber Heard.

New details of the proceedings between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have emerged. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Depp got into another scandal because of old conversations about his ex-wife. It is known that the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in 2013 discussed in personal correspondence with actor Paul Bettany how best to get rid of his ex-wife.

In one of his phrases, Depp suggested burning Heard. “I don’t think it’s worth burning. She’s not a witch. Besides, she’s pretty. Shall we drown her? What do you think?” Bettany declared. To this Depp replied that it was better to “drown the actress first, and then burn her.”

The compromising correspondence was read out in court during the next hearing in the case of the divorce of Hollywood artists. Now Depp is trying to prove that these were not threats, but only black humor.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in February 2015, but a year later their marriage broke up. Depp later filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and demanded $ 50 million for an article in The Washington Post where she calls herself a victim of domestic violence. The actor stressed that her statement is slander. In November 2020, Depp lost a case against the tabloid The Sun. The actor decided to sue the publication, as it published an article claiming that he beat Heard. The actress herself acted as a witness.