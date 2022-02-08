Johnson & Johnson has suspended production of its COVID-19 vaccine

According to The New York Times, the company is preparing to relaunch production of the drug in March.

The American company Johnson & Johnson has suspended production of its coronavirus vaccine. This was reported by The New York Times on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the publication, at the end of 2021, the company closed its factory in the Dutch city of Leiden, where the vaccine was produced. The production stop is temporary: after a pause, the production of the vaccine at the factory will be resumed. According to the newspaper, the company is preparing to relaunch production of the drug in Leiden in March.

One of the newspaper’s sources noted that due to a break in production, the volume of vaccine supplies may be reduced by several million doses.