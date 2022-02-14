Julia Fox and Kanye West broke up

Kanye West recently admitted that he misses his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper posted a post on Instagram, in which he stated that he wants to return his ex-wife and children. And, it seems, this act put an end to his relationship with Julia Fox.

Julia Fox and Kanye West really broke up. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and colleagues, but they are no longer together,” a Fox spokesperson told Just Jared.

There are rumors online that the stars have broken up. The arguments of Internet users are really serious. First, the actress deleted joint photos with the rapper from Instagram (she only left a post of gratitude from her birthday). And then she put a like on the penultimate photo of Kim Kardashian (we hadn’t noticed this before).

By the way, earlier the source has already talked about the separation of the stars. According to an insider, Kanye West and Julia Fox have a hard time maintaining a long-distance relationship. The actress lives in New York, the rapper lives in Los Angeles. “They keep in touch, but it’s fair to say that their feelings for each other have cooled down,” the source said.