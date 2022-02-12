Justin Bieber’s party ended in a shootout: four people were injured

Last night, Justin Bieber hosted an after-party after his concert. A lot of his celebrity friends gathered at the party. The stars gathered in one of the establishments of West Hollywood, The Nice Guy.

Among the invited guests were Kendall Jenner, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, Jeff Bezos and many others. But, unfortunately, the party could not continue until the morning — there was a shootout near the club on the street, TMZ reports.

About three o’clock in the morning, the party guests were standing on the street near the club, as a fight began nearby. It immediately came to shooting, as a result, four people were injured, and they were immediately taken to the hospital. According to law enforcement agencies, a total of 10 shots were fired. Now the victims are in stable condition. The shooters managed to escape from the police and they are still at large.