BY Oleg Ceban
Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on a romantic date

The rapper and the actress met a couple of weeks ago.

Recently it became known that rapper Kanye West began dating actress Julia Fox. The lovers confirmed their romance by making a joint photo shoot.

The day before, the couple was spotted by reporters during a date in Los Angeles. The stars went together for a romantic dinner at one of the restaurants in the city. Fox chose a rather bold image to go out. So, the actress wore leather trousers with a low fit and a black crop top with long sleeves, exposing her stomach. Kanye was inspired by the image of his new girlfriend and also chose a monochrome image of black. By the way, the couple did not hide their feelings in public at all. The lovers hugged, held each other’s hands and even kissed.

