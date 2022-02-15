Kanye West gave ex-wife Kim Kardashian a whole truck of flowers on February 14

Rapper Kanye West does not lose hope to restore relations with his ex-wife.

Famous American singer Kanye West still hopes for reconciliation with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the rapper presented his ex-wife with a luxurious gift – a giant composition of roses that took up the entire body of the pickup truck.

“Being in love means being crazy about something, and I’m crazy about my family on happy Valentine’s Day,” West wrote in a story he later deleted.

The rapper sent a Valentine’s Day gift despite the fact that after the divorce, Kim began a new relationship – with comedian Pete Davidson.