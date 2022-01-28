Kanye West spreads rumors about Pete Davidson’s serious illness

Kanye West can’t calm down and enjoy his life without Kim Kardashian. The rapper is haunted by the new lover of the former, so he does not stop his attacks on the actor. And even though he demonstrates a beautiful romance with Julia Fox, thoughts about his ex still do not let go.

Not so long ago, he called their romance a “fake”, and even earlier he threatened to beat Pete Davidson at all. This time Ye came up with a new way to annoy her beloved Kim.

Sources told TMZ that the rapper is spreading rumors among Pete’s acquaintances and friends that he has AIDS. Such statements are very disturbing to the actor’s inner circle; they do not know how to stop Kanye. While this is going on among the mutual friends of Pete and Kanye, but to be honest, such antics are very in the style of Ye.

Recall that Kim Kardashian not so long ago filed for an official divorce from Kanye West, the couple broke up in the winter, but they didn’t manag to terminate the marriage. The stars have four children. Now the artist’s ex-wife is dating comedian Pete Davidson, rumors about their relationship originated after a joint appearance on the SNL show, where they kissed. Kanye West, meanwhile, has an affair with actress Julia Fox.