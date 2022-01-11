Kanye West wanted to come to Russia and see Putin

American rap artist and businessman Kanye West, also known under the pseudonym Ye, plans to come to Russia and would like to see President Vladimir Putin, his adviser told the Billboard portal.

“He intends to spend a lot of time in Russia,” the source told reporters, noting that the singer wants to make the country his “second home.”

Presumably, the musician’s visit will take place in spring or summer. There is no exact information about this yet. Nevertheless, his plans include the development of business projects in Russia and the expansion of contacts in the music field. Among other things, according to the publication, Kanye West wanted to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and even intends to invite the president to his speech as a “special guest.” What exactly is meant by this wording, its representatives do not specify.