Kanye West was spotted on a date with a new girlfriend

The 44-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old Italian-American actress were reportedly spotted at the Carbone restaurant in Miami, USA, on the evening of January 1. The couple was photographed by paparazzi during dinner and on the way out of the institution. According to sources of the publication, West seemed “happier than ever.”

Earlier in November 2021, the rapper began dating 22-year-old model Vinetria.