Kanye West went on a date with a Kim Kardashian lookalike

Due to the protracted divorce and public accusations, Kim Kardashian is now unlikely to want to sit at the same table with Kanye West. However, this does not prevent the rapper from starting a new “Kim” by inviting her double to dinner.

American paparazzi filmed the 44-year-old performer in Malibu at the Nobu restaurant. Ye’s company was made up of model Cheney Jones, who surprisingly looks like the rapper’s ex-lover. The similarity was enhanced by the fact that Jones copied the latest Balenciaga Kardashian outfits: a black bodysuit, wavy long hair and voluminous glasses.

It’s not the first time photographers have noticed Kanye with Cheney: last week, the musician also spent time with her. Where did the most discussed girl in January, Julia Fox, go – so far the question is unanswered.