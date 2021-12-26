Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle? Who was named the sexiest princess of the royal family?

BY Oleg Ceban
85 Views
Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle

Experts conducted an analytical study on Google queries and found out who is the sexiest princess from the entire royal family.

Monthly data from the search engine showed that users most often searched for information related to the appearance of Duchess Meghan Markle. Based on these results, experts concluded that it is her society considers the most attractive princess.

“Meghan Markle is hot” — more than 50 thousand such search queries per month. She has significantly overtaken her rival Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has only 18 thousand such requests.

Moreover, this is not the only title Meghan Markle has received in recent days. The Oxford Royale educational company has named the Duchess of Sussex the smartest of all the representatives of the royal family. Megan graduated from the elite University of Illinois, and meanwhile it ranks 61st in the ranking of the best universities in the world.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send