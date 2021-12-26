Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle? Who was named the sexiest princess of the royal family?

Experts conducted an analytical study on Google queries and found out who is the sexiest princess from the entire royal family.

Monthly data from the search engine showed that users most often searched for information related to the appearance of Duchess Meghan Markle. Based on these results, experts concluded that it is her society considers the most attractive princess.

“Meghan Markle is hot” — more than 50 thousand such search queries per month. She has significantly overtaken her rival Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has only 18 thousand such requests.

Moreover, this is not the only title Meghan Markle has received in recent days. The Oxford Royale educational company has named the Duchess of Sussex the smartest of all the representatives of the royal family. Megan graduated from the elite University of Illinois, and meanwhile it ranks 61st in the ranking of the best universities in the world.