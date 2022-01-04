Keanu Reeves donated part of the fee for “The Matrix” to charity

Keanu Reeves donated 70% of the fee for the film “The Matrix” to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, who played the main role in the film “The Matrix Resurrections,” donated most of his fee for filming in the first part of the franchise to charity. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Back in 1991, the actor’s younger sister, Kim, was diagnosed with leukemia. Eight years later, in 1999, the actor donated 70 percent of his earnings from the filming of the first “Matrix” to the disease research fund. In addition, Reeves became his sister’s guardian. After 10 years of struggle, the disease was brought to remission.

Later, Reeves founded his own charitable foundation to help cancer patients. However, he did not call the organization by his name.