Kenya and Mauritania received about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the United States

BY Ivan Maltsev
31 Views
Kenya and Mauritania received about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the United States

The White House said that the United States wants to play a leading role in ending the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. has sent about two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya and Mauritania as part of a new effort to combat the omicron strain, which is spreading worldwide, a U.S. official told AFP.

“Due to the US commitment to play a leading role in ending the pandemic worldwide, this weekend the US sent about two million doses of vaccines to the African Union under Covax,” a White House spokesman said.

We are talking about a global initiative for the distribution of vaccines.

Kenya, a country of about 54 million people, will receive about 1.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Mauritania, home to 4.65 million people, will receive just over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 504,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send