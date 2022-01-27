Kenya and Mauritania received about 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the United States

The White House said that the United States wants to play a leading role in ending the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. has sent about two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Kenya and Mauritania as part of a new effort to combat the omicron strain, which is spreading worldwide, a U.S. official told AFP.

“Due to the US commitment to play a leading role in ending the pandemic worldwide, this weekend the US sent about two million doses of vaccines to the African Union under Covax,” a White House spokesman said.

We are talking about a global initiative for the distribution of vaccines.

Kenya, a country of about 54 million people, will receive about 1.4 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Mauritania, home to 4.65 million people, will receive just over 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 504,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.