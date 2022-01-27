Kerry: achieving global climate goals has faced challenges

The U.S. Special Envoy expressed concern about plans to build new coal-fired power plants.

The world is “not on the right track” in terms of preventing the worst effects of climate change, and should step up efforts to abandon fossil fuels this decade.

This was stated by the U.S. Special Envoy on climate Change, John Kerry.

“We have problems. I hope everyone understands this,” Kerry said, speaking at an event organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and representatives of Egypt, where the next UN climate summit will be held.

According to Kerry, he is concerned about the recent increase in the use of coal worldwide and plans to build new coal-fired power plants without carbon capture technologies.