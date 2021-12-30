Kurtz will work for Trump’s adviser

The ex-Chancellor of Austria will take the position of “global strategist” in the investment fund Thiel Capital.

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will take a position in the firm of an adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported on Thursday by the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

According to Kurtz, from the first quarter of 2022, he will work as a “global strategist” at Thiel Capital investment fund, specializing in investments in multinational corporations. The company is owned by Peter Thiel, a billionaire who sponsored the election campaign of the 45th U.S. President Donald Trump and later served as his adviser. The publication clarifies that the politician is also expected to take a seat on the supervisory board of the European branch of the fund. The ex-chancellor’s wife and their son Konstantin will remain in Vienna, as Kurtz will have to constantly move between Europe and the United States.

According to the Austrian TV channel OE24, the former Austrian chancellor and the American billionaire met at the Munich Security Conference in 2017 and subsequently maintained close informal contact. The politician often visited Silicon Valley, where the company’s headquarters are located. According to the channel’s sources, it was Thiel who was preparing a bilateral meeting between Trump and Kurtz at the White House in 2019.

Thiel is an American investor, the owner of a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $3.2 billion. The founder of the PayPal digital payment service and the big data analysis company Palantir, whose clients, according to media reports, include the FBI and the U.S. CIA. He born in 1961 in Frankfurt am Main. He has three citizenship – USA, Germany and New Zealand. In 2017, he married an employee of his firm, financial analyst Matt Danzeisen. The ceremony was held in Vienna, the guests initially believed that they were invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the billionaire.