Kylie Jenner declassified the name of the second child

TV star Kylie Jenner named her newborn son Wolf Webster.

Billionaire Kylie Jenner has declassified the name of her second child. She shared this on her Instagram.

The 24-year-old celebrity posted a story with the caption “Wolf Webster” and a heart emoji. It is known that she gave birth to a child from rapper Travis Scott on February 2. Previously, the couple did not report on the sex of the newborn, but the media assumed that it was a boy.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also have a three-year-old daughter Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018. The couple began dating in 2017, then “took a break” in October 2019, and in the spring of 2021, the lovers got back together.